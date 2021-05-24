Over 40,000 VoterCard corrections and new registrations

The Fijian Elections Office has so far had 40, 577 engagements to correct VoterCards and register new voters at its centres around the country.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says on Wednesday alone, they had 3, 407 corrections and new voter registrations which is a big turnout.

“40577 and we hope that the number will go up at a faster rate so that more Fijians can update their details before the elections.”

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says the 2018 post-election survey shows that most people that did not vote had not updated their election venue, and they have indicated that they don’t want to miss out in 2022.

FEO is also urging business houses to register online so that they can provide the voter registration service to employees.