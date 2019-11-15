Over 4,000 officers enlisted with the Police Force

More than 4,000 officers are enlisted in the Fiji Police Force.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says manpower varies in the different divisions across the country, in terms of the ratio of staffing.

ACP Khan says they are trying to increase the capacity of the Force to be able to respond to the needs of various communities.

In the latest recruitment, a total of 259 officers completed the Basic Course at Nasova Academy in Suva.

“Certain areas we may have to 300, other areas we may have one to 500 in terms of the ratio that we have compared to the community that is out there and we have also deployed officers in civilian clothing that are out there.”

The Chief of Operations adds the increased budget will also allow for the completion of the second phase of their restructure.