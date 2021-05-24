Home

News

Over 4,000 cases of child abuse reported in two years

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 20, 2021 6:49 am

Six percent of the 4,009 cases of child abuse and neglect reported between 2018 and 2020 were specifically related to mental health, including emotional abuse, verbal abuse and victim of parental conflict.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, in commemoration of the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

Akbar says statistics show that parental neglect or abuse can affect a child’s psychological well-being, and this can cause a child to internalize and blame themselves.

She adds that the government has cemented its commitment to child protection by ensuring there are legislative tools to safeguard our children.

The Ministry is urging parents, guardians, communities, faith-based leaders, and the public to create open, empowering and safe conversations with children.

The Minister is also encouraging children to access immediate help in situations of abuse and neglect by dialing the toll-free, national child helpline 1325.

