Over 400 non-compliance cases in court

Over 440 cases of non-compliance and consumer issues are currently pending before the courts.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says while the compliance level has increased over time, they will not hesitate to charge those traders who continuously breach the law.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the Commission has changed its strategy to ensure compliance level increases.

“With different seasons we make sure that our focus is on inspections that have to do with festivity because these things change so the type of businesses that we will be looking at will change. During Diwali and during certain festivities there is a peak in demand and because there is a peak in demand we have to make sure that the inspections and the compliance also show the same peak so what we do is we map ourselves into the market demand patterns.”

Abraham says they have increased awareness to ensure total compliance.