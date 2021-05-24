Home

News

Over $3m disbursed in cash assistance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 2:11 pm
Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

Government has disbursed cash payments of over three million dollars to 12, 747 farmers as of this afternoon.

These are individuals whose livelihoods depend entirely on agricultural produce and livestock.

The majority of these farmers suffered huge losses during the recent widespread flooding brought by Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some payments were done through the M-PAiSA platform, while applicants who have MyCash will have to wait a little longer.

“This assistance is going only to farmers whose crops or livestock sustain serious damage from TC Cordy. Due to this being an online process we can clean and process to determine our final list for few verification.”

He says the Agriculture sector suffered $1.9 million loss following TC Cody.

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they received 43, 447 applications which were assessed thoroughly before a final list was drawn.

He says four types of assistance were rolled out following TC Cody, and the funds disbursed today were only for the first assistance.

“They can either utilize that cash to hire machinery, buy fertilizers, buy inputs whether its seeds, or planting material or nursery material ect.”

The other three assistance are continuing, whereby 177 farmers have received fertilizer and seedlings.

103 farmers have received seeds for the management of half an acre of land.

He says under the Growth from Home program, 13206 households have been provided seed packages at $15 a pack.

 

 

