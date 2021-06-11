Home

News

Over 34,000 food ration packs distributed

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 4:09 am

To date, a total of 34,700 food ration, grocery, and essential item packs have been distributed by the Government to those families in need and in isolation.

Over the weekend 867 groceries and essential item packs were delivered to Nadi lockdown zones.

There were also 60 packs distributed in Kinoya, and 15 packs to the Fisheries staff under quarantine in Lami.

Yesterday, 425 packs were delivered to lockdown areas in Naitasiri in Vuisiga, Laselevu and Matainasau with 5200 groceries and essential item packs distributed to those in targeted lockdown and home isolation.

