Over 32,000 eligible for phase four assistance

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced its phase four COVID-19 Relief Package.

FNPF members who have been unemployed for more than six months specifically from 1st October 2017 to 30th September 2019 will be able to apply for unemployment withdrawal.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says over 32,000 members will qualify for this withdrawal.

Phase 4 opens on August 31st.

Koroi says members applying in phase four must have a minimum of $135 in their General Account on the date of submission.

The amount members can withdrawal is between $100 and $1,100 depending on their General Account balance.

Koroi adds there is no government top-up for this phase.

The lump-sum payment will be made either through a bank account, MPAISA or Post Fiji Bill Paid.

Members must apply through the myFNPF App.

The FNPF has to date paid out $87m to 113,000 members for Phase 1 and Phase 2

A total of $22m was subsided by Government while $65m was paid from FNPF members funds.