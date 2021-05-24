Home

Over $300,000 assistance provided for aged care homes

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

More than 100 staff will be recruited for the aged care homes in the country.

The Australian Government through the Vuvale Partnership has provided $327,022 to the Ministry of Women to assist in the recovery and response measures for the eight existing Aged Care Homes in Fiji.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has signed an agreement with the Ministry and TISI Sangam to recruit 112 staff.

Article continues after advertisement

The TISI Sangam agency will be responsible for the recruitment aspects of the partnership.

The Aged Care Homes are expected to engage additional human resources by next month with recruitment logistics currently underway.

The assistance by the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is targeted at adding value to the frontline services in these Aged Care Homes.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes says caring for the elderly and the most vulnerable in society is a key priority for the Australian Government.

He says they are pleased to support the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation with their efforts to increase frontline health staff at aged care facilities across Fiji.

This is to ensure older members of society continue to receive high quality health support services during this time.

Minster for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says the assistance will create a positive impact on the quality delivery of services in the respective care settings.

She says prevention and safety protocols are currently being practised and monitored on a daily basis in aged care facilities.

Each Home will receive a total of 14 staff over a period of 12 weeks.

These 12 staff would comprise of 10 caregivers, two house keepers, one cook and a laundry hand.

