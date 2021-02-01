Over 30,000 Fijians register for COVID-19 vaccine

More than 30,000 Fijians have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The Ministry of Health registration teams were out in different parts of the country over the long weekend registering eligible Fijians.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says more than twenty teams are on the ground conducting COVID-19 vaccine registration.

“For those who are really registered, there is a mechanism in play where the invitations get sent out to them to go for registration and one of the things they do as part of the registration, they actually identify the nearest health centre or health facility that’s close to you so one may get a text saying please come to this particular health centre to be able to get your vaccination done.”

He adds some of the teams are also vaccinating eligible Fijians.

“At the same time, they are doing vaccination. As the vaccination are happening, some of the teams that are going out also going out doing both, registration and vaccination and some of the teams are doing just registrations.”

The registrations teams were in Lautoka and Nadi area today.