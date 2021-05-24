Over $3000 worth of smuggled goods detected

Targeted searches on two foreign vessels by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service resulted in the discovery of alcohol and cigarettes.

These smuggled goods worth $3, 674 were concealed at various locations on the two vessels.

The discovery was made earlier this month during the FRCS monitoring process, whereby search and examination of fishing vessels are conducted.

The FRCS in a statement says smuggling of alcohol and cigarettes on foreign fishing vessels is a re-occurring issue.

The organization has been profiling vessels and aircraft for restricted and prohibited goods traded to or from Fiji to deter these illegal activities.

The FRCS has carried out 58 random searches from 2020 to date.

It warns there is zero tolerance for illegal activities detected at the Fijian borders.