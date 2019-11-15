Over 30,000 Social Welfare recipients registered so far with BSP

Over 30,000 recipients of Social Welfare programmes have managed to move from Westpac to the Bank of the South Pacific.

This was confirmed by BSP Microfinance Senior Manager Isikeli Taoi who says that they are still in the process of visiting rural areas and registering recipients.

Taoi says they will be visiting the Yasawa group tomorrow and other maritime islands to ensure those who cannot visit a bank do not miss out on the registration process.

“So the re-registration, we are teaming up with the Social Welfare Ministry in the opening of the accounts all the beneficiaries that benefits from the Social Welfare programme.”

More than 77,000 recipients are currently part of the Social Welfare programmes of which over 40,000 is yet to register with BSP.

Recipients that wish to remain with Westpac will have to pay for their bank fees.