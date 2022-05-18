Over 3000 child abuse cases in two years

[File Photo]

3,237 child abuse cases has been received by the Child Services Unit in the last two years.

Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Permanent Secretary Jennifer Poole says these figures were received through the Ministry’s child welfare database.

Poole says under the Child Welfare Act, the Unit has relevant agencies that help them deal with cases involving children.

“They spend every day with children and when they have a concern, they will report it to the Child Helpline or the government through the Child Service Unit.”

The Ministry received cases from mandatory reporters including calls on the Child Helpline 1325.

The nature of some of these cases include neglect, abuse, and rape to name a few and relevant referrals were made by the Unit to ensure the safety of the children involved.