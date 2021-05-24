Over 300 nursing vacancies

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says he is aware of vacancies for more than 300 nurses following recent resignations.

Doctor Waqainabete says the Ministry can’t change the decisions of medical workers.

The Fiji Nursing Association claims nurses are resigning due to stress, fatigue and a lack of compensation.

The Association also claims its members have been working 12-hour shifts and are not paid meals, travel and other allowances.

However, Doctor Waqainabete says the FNA must acknowledge this is not limited to Fiji, as health professionals around the world have been under immense pressure due to the nature of the pandemic.

The Ministry earlier said nurses have been resigning due to lucrative offers overseas and Doctor Waqainabete says our health professionals have always been marketable.

“We cannot change a decision for health professionals if they have resigned to go somewhere else, to resign to go into private practice, to resign to stay at home, that’s what we cannot change, but we can keep on working on areas which we can influence.”

About 3, 400 nurses remain in the system and staff are gradually being moved to normal working hours.