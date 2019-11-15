Over 300 calls received in June by Lifeline Fiji

Non-Government Organization, Lifeline Fiji received 328 calls in June alone.

Team Leader Lifeline, Jeremaia Merekula says this is an enormous increase compared to previous months.

Merekula says 303 are crisis support calls while 60 were suicide calls.

“This is a massive increase. Mostly these 300 calls is usually received in the span of two months. But having that you know, that increase, as I mentioned, this is something that was expected.”

Merekula says some of the crisis support calls include requests for food assistance.

Lifeline Fiji has made relevant referrals to authorities and agencies that meet the needs of these callers.