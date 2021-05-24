Over 30 lawyers admitted to the bar

The law field is the same as the medical field says new lawyer Doctor Quinney Marie Rodgers.

The 40-year-old, who was a medical doctor by profession, was influenced by her aunt in the Solomon Islands to take up law studies.

Dr Rogers grew up surrounded by medical professionals as her parents are doctors.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have done a lot of things with medicine when I decided to take a little break, my mother is quite pushy and she’s like you know you have to do something, and my aunt who’s now a judge was like well you should do law now since you taking a break.”

Despite the challenges, Doctor Rogers worked hard to get admitted to the Bar.

“I have been working for a while so I’m used to being busy so getting back to studies and doing PDLP, it was very busy, we had to work very hard. There are a lot of skills that are transferable when it comes to speaking, research or writing, those things are trasferable.”

Alvindra Dass from Kavanagasau in Sigatoka also got admitted to the bar today and says he will focus on bridging the gap for his community.

“I’m originally from rural Sigatoka and there, they don’t have many law firms, so I see people struggle, they havd to go all the way to Suva or travel to Nadi to look for lawyers. So I decided to take up law so that I can be the bridge to the gap there between them and justice. That’s what inspired to be do law and become a lawyer.”

Dass says his community will now be proud as they will have a lawyer they can count on.”

Over 30 new lawyers were admitted to the bar today.