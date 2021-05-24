Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

News

Over 30 lawyers admitted to the bar

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:20 pm

The law field is the same as the medical field says new lawyer Doctor Quinney Marie Rodgers.

The 40-year-old, who was a medical doctor by profession, was influenced by her aunt in the Solomon Islands to take up law studies.

Dr Rogers grew up surrounded by medical professionals as her parents are doctors.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have done a lot of things with medicine when I decided to take a little break, my mother is quite pushy and she’s like you know you have to do something, and my aunt who’s now a judge was like well you should do law now since you taking a break.”

Despite the challenges, Doctor Rogers worked hard to get admitted to the Bar.

“I have been working for a while so I’m used to being busy so getting back to studies and doing PDLP, it was very busy, we had to work very hard. There are a lot of skills that are transferable when it comes to speaking, research or writing, those things are trasferable.”

Alvindra Dass from Kavanagasau in Sigatoka also got admitted to the bar today and says he will focus on bridging the gap for his community.

“I’m originally from rural Sigatoka and there, they don’t have many law firms, so I see people struggle, they havd to go all the way to Suva or travel to Nadi to look for lawyers. So I decided to take up law so that I can be the bridge to the gap there between them and justice. That’s what inspired to be do law and become a lawyer.”
Dass says his community will now be proud as they will have a lawyer they can count on.”

Over 30 new lawyers were admitted to the bar today.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.