Over $2m spent for the construction of sea-wall

Over two-million-dollars has been spent in this financial year for the construction of sea-walls at coastal communities.

Waterways Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says many communities are starting to experience coastal flooding or erosion attributed to the 6mm sea-level rise experienced over the past decade.

In an effort to reduce risks, Reddy says the Ministry is collaborating with relevant stakeholders discussing effective strategies to deal with this environmental issue.

“For this we are working closely with the Ministry of Forestry to undertake nature-based solutions because the hard engineering solutions, this are very expensive and the longevity of it is not very high and nature-based solutions is to deal with problems arising from nature”.

The Ministry has successfully completed seawall projects at Rukurukulevu village in Nadroga, Lamini village on Taveuni, Nadaro and Dravuni village in the province of Tailevu.

Reddy says they are currently constructing seawalls at Tavuki District School as well as Namuana village in Kadavu and both are due for completion by the end of the year.