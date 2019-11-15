Over 25,000 households assisted through seedling program

The Ministry of Agriculture has so far assisted over 25,000 households with seedlings.

This is part of the Ministry’s COVID-19 Response Package.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says they are overwhelmed with the response.

“Each packet containing about eight to twelve seed to grow around their house, this is for the urban and parry-urban house only.”

Dr. Reddy says this goes to show interest by Fijians resorting to home gardening.

Reddy says the Ministry is doing its best to ensure the seed is available for everyone.