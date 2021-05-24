Home

News

Over $240m invested in school rehabilitation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 11:47 am
More than $240 million has been invested by the Government to rebuild and repair schools damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston since 2016.

More than $240 million has been invested by the Government to rebuild and repair schools damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston since 2016.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar highlighted this while commissioning new classrooms and a girls’ dormitory, at the Vunisea Secondary School, in Kadavu yesterday.

Vunisea Secondary School was severely damaged by TC Harold in 2019, and the Japanese government rehabilitated it at a cost of more than $580,000.

The Education Minister also commended the Japanese government and acknowledged their continuous support for the education sector.

“The Government of Japan has always been a true friend of Fiji and responded whenever Fiji was in need. Since 2016, the Government of Japan has assisted 37 schools to improve the facilities and resources worth around $15.5 million dollars.”

Vunisea Secondary School received two new concrete classrooms, a new girls’ concrete dormitory, 20 bunk beds with mattresses, 40 desks and chairs, teacher’s tables and chairs, eight bookshelves, six long tables and benches, six mirror sets with frames, two teachers’ office tables and an ironing table.

