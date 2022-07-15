Over 230,000 tonnes crushed

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says after five weeks, 236,706 tonnes of cane have been crushed.

The Labasa mill crushed 115,374 tonnes, Lautoka managed 65,461, and 55,872 tonnes were crushed at the Rarawai Mill.

FSC says milling efficiency has been generally good with minimal inside stops, but weak harvesting efforts in the early weeks have contributed to 90% of the total factory stops.

The Lautoka Mill experienced downtime during start-up due to malfunctioning equipment at the crushing station.

The mill performance gradually improved by the second week of crushing and has since seen the factory perform optimally.

The major concern for the mill now is poor harvesting efforts, which contribute to 49% of the total factory stops.