More Fijians have access to Walesi platform

Over 230,000 Fijians now have access to Walesi platform throughout Fiji.

Chief Executive, Sanjay Maharaj says out of this, 90 percent of Fijians have received the set-top box for free while 10 percent purchased it as they did not qualify for the subsidy.

He adds they have also installed 3,500 digital satellite receivers in rural and maritime areas.

“We have also connected 200 plus schools to the Walesi platform to Walesi Digital TV, again, this gives students access to gain educational content, news, and generally just keeping in touch with the rest of the world. Some of the schools we visited were very remote and for some students, that was the first time they ever saw TV.”

Maharaj says they have also conducted over 500 community installments for easy access to the Walesi platform.