Over 20,000 prank calls to police emergency lines 

The Police Force is concerned with the alarmingly high number of prank calls received through the Police 917 Emergency lines.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Sakeo Ganivatu says the force received a total of 36,080 calls through the 917 emergency lines for the first 25 days of this month.

He says of this total number, only 234 were genuine calls, while 19,072 were blank calls and 13,601 were prank calls.

ACP Ganivatu says with thousands of calls received daily, it’s worrying to note that most are pranks or blank calls.

He says these calls tie up critical phone lines and delay first responders’ ability to respond to real emergency calls.

The Chief Operations Officer says these sorts of calls delay their service delivery and people who are desperately in need of their services are being left out because the lines are usually engaged.

He says they have identified a few frequent callers and will be investigating them further.