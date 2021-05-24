Over 20,000 Fijians register for repatriation: Koya

More than 20,000 Fijians have registered for domestic repatriation to date says Minister for Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya.

While responding to a question in parliament, Koya highlighted that of this 57 percent are from central division, five percent from the Eastern division, 13 percent from North and 25 percent from the Western division.

Koya stresses this repatriation is for Fijians who are permanently relocating and not for short term visit.

Article continues after advertisement

He says to date they have successfully repatriated 5,647 Fijians.

Koya assures a thorough verification process is carried out before a pass is issued adding that not every single application is approved.

He says while the Ministry is registering Fijians, the passes are issued by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.