Over 20,000 birth registrations for parenthood assistance

Since the launch of the Parenthood Assistance Payment Scheme a total of 20,427 applications have been processed.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that as at January, government has dispersed a total of $20.4m to parents who have registered their children.

The Economy Minister says the Parenthood Assistance Payment Scheme has been very convenient for new mothers.

“The ability for the mother to be able to sit in a hospital bed and to be able to send the application through the app that’s there has proven to be actually very useful. It becomes a one stop shop, they don’t have to go running around and can just go once, they get their registration done, and they get the birth certificate. If they do this on their phone it’s free. And they get the account open with the bank itself.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Parenthood Assistance Payment Scheme started in late 2018 and Fiji had 19, 736 births and 33.4 percent of births were registered in the first two months.

He adds that in 2019, Fiji had 17, 913, 80 percent of the births were registered in the first two months.