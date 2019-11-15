Over 200 native trees planted by Nasolo villagers

Over 200 native trees were planted by Twenty three youths from the province of Bua with the support of the Ministry of Forest and Itaukei Affairs.

The tree-planting program was a workshop held in Nasolo village in Bua, a village well known for exporting root crops and yaqona.

Action Against Desertification project (AAD) project coordinator Maika Daveta says trees planted include vesi, teak, and yasi to name a few.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is also to build community resilience through restoration activities and that includes replanting, reforestation as well as enrichment program and mangrove replanting programs. We not only do that but because for us, communities are at the heart of restoration we also support alternative livelihood opportunities for communities to alleviate the pressure on their land, on their forest and also on their iqoliqoli.”

Daveta says the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s funded workshop aims to alleviate poverty, end hunger and help resolve climate change issues.

He says the project will also enhance the ecosystem affected by land degradation and drought.