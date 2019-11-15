Over 200 Landlord and Tenancy complaints

As of August 2019 to January 2020 the Consumer Council has received a total 202 complaints regarding Landlord & Tenancy issues.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says issues brought to their attention under this category included landlords not issuing rental receipts to tenants despite several requests.

Shandil says another issue was an illegal increase in rent despite the residential rent freeze order in place.

“Sometimes if the landlord has not given 30 days eviction notice what they do is that they disconnect the utilities which is electricity and water supply. This is illegal”

Shandil says other issues included refusal by landlords in refunding rental bond and some landlords gave unjustified quotations for wear and tear of their rented premises.

The council is calling on the tenants to inspect the rented property with the owner before moving in.