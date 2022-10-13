Over 200 child rape survivors seen by FWCC

[File Photo]

Over 200 child rape survivors have been seen by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

FWCC Co-coordinator, Shamima Ali says this is a huge number compared to the cases dealt by them in the last five years.

Ali says the numbers do not necessarily indicate an increase in such cases but shows that more Fijians are now coming forward to report such matters.

“From 2016 to 2021, we dealt with about 225 child rape survivors from the ages of two to 17 years old. Most of the perpetrators were family members. Only about four percent were strangers, but the latest statistics from January to September show that over the last nine months alone we have seen 209 child rape survivors, which is a huge jump.”

Ali says there is more awareness on this issue at all levels.

She believes that Fiji is quite ahead in child protection as there are laws to protect them.

However, she stresses that it can be difficult to recognize the possibility of child molestation.