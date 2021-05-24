News
Over 200 applications for SA positions
October 1, 2021 12:25 pm
The Ministry of Local Government will be shortlisting candidates and conducting interviews for special administrator positions after the scaling process.
The Ministry of Local Government will be shortlisting candidates and conducting interviews for special administrator positions after the scaling process.
The tenure for special administrators of the 13 municipal councils ended on August 27th.
Minister, Premila Kumar says so far they’ve received around 250 applications.
Article continues after advertisement
She adds they intend to attract the right skills needed to reform municipalities.
Kumar adds they will be looking at governance and financial acumen.
Advertisement