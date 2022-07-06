Over 20 traders’ red flagged

[Source: FCCC/Facebook]

Twenty-eight traders are being investigated for charging VAT on Zero VAT Products.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer says since April, they have completed 394 surveys and 28 traders are marked as red flag traders who are being investigated for breaching section 53A of the FCCC Act 2010.

The FCCC says their teams have been monitoring businesses, to ensure that the benefits of the VAT exemption on the 21 essential item categories announced in the 2021-2022 Revised National Budget are being passed onto consumers.

It says this is an important measure, aimed at assisting Fijians as inflation increases around the world.

The FCCC teams were deployed to visit supermarkets and service stations to conduct follow up surveillance.

The team will continue with follow-up surveillance to ensure fair trade is practiced by traders and consumers are protected from restrictive practices.