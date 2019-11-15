Over 20 lives claimed at accident prone bridge

More than twenty people have died in road accidents at the Bulu Bridge, located next to Malevu village in Sigatoka, in the last decade.

46-year-old Jobe Kuridroya says the people of Malevu have always found it strange that the bridge is one of the most accident prone locations along the Queens Highway.

Kuridroya says he has witnessed over 30 accidents where vehicles either fell off the bridge or had a head-on collision on the sharp bend.

“Our major concern is the recurring number of accidents on that same spot. We had a very thorough and fruitful discussion with the Fiji Roads Authority late last year and reached an agreement for the construction of a new Bulu bridge. We are glad that construction work have started two months ago and the villagers have high hopes that the development will halt accidents in the area”.

The bridge is being re-designed by Fletcher Construction to also withstand storm surges and coastal erosion.