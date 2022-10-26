Over $190m owed to FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has over $193 million owed to them.

While making their submissions to the Public Accounts Committee regarding their 2019-2020 Annual Report, Director Taxation Momina Begg says the figure initially stood at $210 million.

Some of the $193million outstanding debts include property and vehicle sales, temporary closure of businesses, and seizure of goods to name a few.

Director Taxation Momina Begg (right) [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

FRCS says it worked around the clock to recover a small amount and it now stands at $193 million as of last month.

“There are a lot of projects that have been going on in order to manage these debts, one of them was the review of the write off process so we have put a team to look at the process. We are also emphasizing on the cases that has been quite old and the team is there to look at other means of collections, contacting other third parties even the ones in Court where the teams have objected to it and getting some outcomes on that cases.”

Begg says with some coming in to make payments arrangement. The pandemic also hinders the FRCS’ efforts to recover the debts.

“Some have been there is court and has been taking a bit of time because it has been there in court during COVID. There has not been much movement so that is what the team is emphasizing and trying to get it done.”

The processes taken by the FRCS are determined by the debt age.

Some steps include reminders, while the severe ones include the seizure of properties owned by taxpayers to help recover the debts.

Others include court proceedings.