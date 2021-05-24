Home

News

Over 19, 800 new voters registered in 49 days

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 4:40 pm
Registration Drive at Damodar City. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has recorded 19,879 new registrations during the 49-day Nationwide Voter Registration Drive.

The FEO also recorded 200,899 voter engagements during its Know Your Election campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Drive was the culmination of a year’s worth of planning and preparation that saw fruition as the FEO reached a record number of Fijians through its outreach in the form of voter registration and awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says his teams travelled to some of the most remote villages to provide voter services to Fijians ensuring that no one person was deprived of the opportunity to register, update their details or upgrade their VoterCard.

He adds with the first possible Writ Day being only a month away, the FEO will continue in its efforts to prepare voters to be able to cast their vote come General Election.

Saneem says while the Drive is over, their Voter Services Centres in all towns and cities will remain open until Writ Day which is when voter registration will officially cease.

