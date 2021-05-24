Over 1,800 evacuees in 110 evacuation centres

The National Disaster Management Office has opened 110 evacuation centres as of 3pm today.

Minister, Inia Seruiratu says 1,837 evacuees are occupying these centres.

Seruiratu says six evacuation centres were opened in the Northern Division with 235 evacuees.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 1,049 evacuees in the 76 centres in the Western Division and 553 in the 28 evacuation centres in the Central Division.

“While the Eastern Division may have been spared by the currently adverse weather this time, the Commissioner Eastern is still monitoring the situation and should the need for any centers to open, his team is ready to facilitate”.

Seruiratu says Fijians should never let their guard down as rain will continue until mid-week.

NDMO is urging all Fijians to refrain from crossing into flooded waters.