Over 180 Fijians to officially join British Army this April

Over one-hundred-eighty Fijians who applied to join the British Army last year are expected to join the forces in the next few months.

The Royal British Legion General Manager Merewalesi Dewalagilagi confirms that the 2019 recruitment phase ended last month and the number of applications received was beyond their expectation.

She adds these Fijians are currently undergoing the last phase of the recruitment process and is optimistic that all of them will successfully pass the training.

“The confirmation that we have, we got 180 Fijians recruiting now. Those are the ones that joined up in October, November and some in August”.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission is currently facilitating the travel logistics for all the recruits’ parents to attend their pass-out ceremony this April.