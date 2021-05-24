Over 170 Fijians earmarked for Pacific Labour Scheme

One hundred and seventy-five Fijians have been selected to fill labour needs in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar says the next batch of workers was supposed to leave in October but it has been deferred due to the rising COVID cases in New South Wales.

Kumar says the workers are fully vaccinated.

He adds as COVID cases escalate in parts of Australia and New Zealand, the Ministry is working around the clock to ensure the welfare issues of Fijian workers are identified and managed.

“The employers has also confirmed that these 128 PLS workers are entitled to apply for the New South Wales Disaster Relief payment of AUD$750 per person.”

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula questioned the effectiveness of the scheme for these workers upon their return to Fiji.

“The primary objectives of this scheme is for income to come to Fiji. It’s not stupid. That’s the very reason, they go there, they spending there but what do they save back for Fiji.”

Kumar says no worker has returned to Fiji empty-handed as they will be closely monitored to ensure their earnings are put to good use.