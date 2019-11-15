Over 170 days since last COVID-19 case: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji has had no cases of the coronavirus among the public for more than 170 days.

While opening the Ra Provincial Council meeting today, Bainimarama says he does not take his time with the people of Ra for granted.

He adds that due to the global spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, a gathering of this sort could never happen a few months back.

“Knowing we could never afford to let what happened in 1918 with the influenza epidemic and in 2020 with the coronavirus, we acted quickly to close our border, we contained the virus, we did everything possible to keep our people safe, and now they are.”

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at those who had stoked fear in people when the virus first came about in March this year.

“Many of those same people told us we’d all run out of food and other essentials I’d wager some of those they duped still have a mountain of unused toilet paper stacked somewhere in their homes. Those critics are either very quiet these days or they’ve found something new to lie about whatever it is, you can be sure they will insist Government is to blame.”

Bainimarama stresses that the government cannot afford these distractions and that he would rather stick with doing what government does best.