News

Over 16, 400 voters registered

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 8, 2022 12:27 pm
[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office has registered 16,474 new voters as of yesterday, during the Nationwide Voter Drive.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says 163,169 Fijians have been assisted and 993 polling venues have been assessed.

He says the deadline for Fijians who need to get the blue voter card is April 14th.

Article continues after advertisement

After this date, people can only get the new blue voter card from FEO offices in major urban centers until the Writ of Elections is issued.

Saneem says the voter registration drive will continue over the next six days in towns, settlements and urban centers.

He adds details of these locations are listed on the FEO Facebook page.

