Over $15m paid out in compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid over $15m in compensation in the last two years.

This includes motor vehicle, employment, and school accident.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says they have received 2,246 death and injury applications out of which 463 have been approved and paid out.

ACCF has been paying compensation on a no-fault basis for serious injuries and deaths arising from motor vehicle accidents since 2018 and employment and school accidents since last year.

The Commission has also started conducting awareness sessions with the recent one in the Northern division earlier this week.