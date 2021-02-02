Over 14,000 Fijians in 406 evacuation centres

406 evacuation centres are still active with 14,322 evacuees.

The National Disaster Management Office says the highest number of evacuation centres are in the Northern Division with 182 housing 7,203 evacuees.

In the Eastern Division, there are 954 Fijians in 30 evacuation centres while there are 99 centres housing 1,947 evacuees in the Central Division.

The NDMO says 4,218 evacuees are currently taking shelter in 95 evacuation centres in the Western Division.