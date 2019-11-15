Over $136m paid out in FNPF COVID-19 relief

The Fiji National Provident Fund has now paid more than $136 million to 177, 000 members under the COVID-19 withdrawal scheme relief to-date.

This payout includes $43.7 million government top-up.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the Fund has continued to facilitate relief payments for members who have been affected by the economic impact of the global pandemic.

Koroi says it’s been seven months since the Fund activated the COVID-19 withdrawal scheme in partnership with Government.

He adds to-date, there are seven withdrawal phases – four have been completed, while three are ongoing.