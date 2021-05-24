Home

News

Over 13,000 Fijians benefit from oxygen therapy

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 22, 2021 11:55 am

The support rendered to Fiji from development partners in terms of the Oxygen Project has helped thousands of Fijians.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says no patient or child should die from the lack of oxygen as it is now readily available in most hospitals.

Dr Waqainabete says the continued support of the New Zealand government and Cure Kids has seen more hospitals equipped with oxygen concentrators.

“The Fiji Oxygen project has treated more than 13, 000 patients with life-saving oxygen from the concentrators, provided 105 concentrators to our facilities, 52 pulse oximeter and trained more than 503 clinical staff to treat patients with oxygen.”

The Health Minister adds that they are also providing the necessary support to maritime islands to ensure staff is equipped to assist people that would require oxygen therapy.

