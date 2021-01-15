Home

News

Over 1200 plants believed to be marijuana seized

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 20, 2021 6:25 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force conducted successful raids across the country over the weekend where over 1200 plants believed to be marijuana were seized.

A raid in an unknown farm in Nacomoto, Kadavu resulted in the seizure of 1000 plants believed to be marijuana.

Police say the plants range from 15 centimetres to 1.10 metres.

Another operation conducted at Natumua village in Kadavu led to the arrest of a 25-year-old farmer for the possession of loose dried leaves also believed to be marijuana.

More than 200 plants believed to be marijuana were also uprooted from a farm in Nabalabala, Rakiraki.

Police investigation continues

