News

Over $107m investment for Tailevu province

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 26, 2020 4:53 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Government has invested over $107 million in the province of Tailevu in the last financial year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that the investments include extending power supply and water access, supported micro, small, and medium enterprises, and launched demand-driven agricultural projects in rural and outer island communities.

Bainimarama says their Government has also helped drive local economic growth in Tailevu by funding projects in agriculture, forestry, and aqua-culture.

He adds that in Tailevu alone, $3 million went towards ginger, cocoa, vanilla, dalo, yaqona, potato, rice, and land development for agricultural purposes.

The Prime Minister says meeting domestic demand for Agricultural produce would result in a reduction of the local prices of produce.

