Over $107m investment for Tailevu province

The Government has invested over $107 million in the province of Tailevu in the last financial year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that the investments include extending power supply and water access, supported micro, small, and medium enterprises, and launched demand-driven agricultural projects in rural and outer island communities.

Bainimarama says their Government has also helped drive local economic growth in Tailevu by funding projects in agriculture, forestry, and aqua-culture.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that in Tailevu alone, $3 million went towards ginger, cocoa, vanilla, dalo, yaqona, potato, rice, and land development for agricultural purposes.

The Prime Minister says meeting domestic demand for Agricultural produce would result in a reduction of the local prices of produce.