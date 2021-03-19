Over $100m worth of marijuana seized in Kadavu last year

The estimated value of marijuana seized on Kadavu from January last year to this year stood at around $100 million.

Acting Commissioner of Police, ACP Rusiate Tudravu, highlighted this at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Tudravu adds that 20 youth from the island were taken into custody for allegations of the cultivation of marijuana this year.

Speaking to those present at the Council meeting, Tudravu stressed that they will continue to crack down on those involved in the planting and cultivation of marijuana.

The Acting Commissioner also emphasized that anyone who cultivates marijuana will be taken into police custody.

Tudravu has called on the chiefs to help in ridding the illegal drug on the island which has been making headlines since last year.