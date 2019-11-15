Over $100k discrepancies in NFP list to FEO

The National Federation Party’s list of its annual audited accounts is believed to have discrepancies of over $100,000.

This comes as the Registrar of Political Parties will be meeting with the National Federation Party today to address variances that have been identified in the disclosures against the annual audited accounts.

Under the Electoral Act, political parties have to furnish the list of donors and money received for its campaign.

The variances found is believed to range from 2015 to at least the last General Election but in this particular instance, the amount of $103,049 is from 2018.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem has told FBC News, he will ask NFP to explain this.

The current lists which are with the Fijian Elections Office have names such as lawyer Richard Naidu, Padam Lala, former diplomat Robin Nair, Sharveen Chaudhary amongst those who have provided funds to the party over the past few years.

The NFP says it has not yet had the opportunity to clarify the Supervisor’s concerns.

It says they will know more about them after its meeting but reiterate that NFP has prepared and submitted to the FEO fully audited accounts, as required under law.