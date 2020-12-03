Over $100,000 allegedly obtained by seven MP’s

A combined sum of $166,547.85 allowances is alleged to have been obtained by seven MP’s who fronted court yesterday.

These MP’s includes government MP Vijendra Prakash and SODELPA MP’s Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula, and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

The MPs are alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Namosi village, Namosi, and allegedly obtained $38,378.22 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Salote Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and allegedly obtained $37,920.13 between August 2019 and April 2020. Vijendra Prakash is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri and allegedly obtained $33,670.00 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Simione Rasova is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island, and allegedly obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

Nikolau Nawaikula is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Peceli Vosanibola is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa village, Bureta, Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Adi Litia Qionibaravi is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu, and allegedly obtained $15, 480 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Government MP Vijendra Prakash is alleged to have obtained $33,670 from the acting Secretary-General to Parliament as allowances.

They were all bailed on strict conditions.

All seven MP’s will re-appear in court on the 25th of next month.