Over 10,000 workplace accident cases settled

The Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations has settled and closed 10,768 workplace accident and death cases in the last decade.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says they’ve paid over $28.7m as compensation for these cases.

In his Ministerial Statement in Parliament today, Kumar highlighted the top four high-risk workplace accidents are in the construction industry, wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, hotels, and the manufacturing sector.

Kumar says there are currently 790 pending cases.

“Over the same period, there were a total of 563 deaths. This comprises of 65 death cases in the private sector with compensation of $1, 510, 185.44 as compared to 498 deaths in the public sector and total compensation of $11,786, 228.32.”

The Minister says over the same period they recorded 65 deaths in the private sector and paid over $13.2m in compensation.

Kumar adds that 498 deaths were recorded in the public sector and compensation of over $11.7m has been paid.