Over 1000 marijuana plants uprooted in Nadaro, Tailevu

Over 1000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from Nadaro in Tailevu last week.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says this follows a drug raid by Police and Drug operations continues in Viti Levu.

ACP Khan says they are starting to identify other hotspots apart from Kadavu.

“We have also uprooted about 100 plus plants in the Tailevu area. So it’s not only Kadavu that we are looking at, we are looking at the whole of Fiji in terms of the drug operations that we are working on.”

ACP Khan says Police last week also managed to uproot close to 5000 plants believed to be marijuana in Kadavu as they continue with their drug raid on the island.

“We have been pushing more officers into the drug operations. As we speak, in Kadavu as you have seen that this week, just two days ago, we pulled another 3000 plus plants out that have been uprooted. Kadavu right now is an area that we are intensifying our operations on and we will continue with that and we have identified areas where we will be moving our officers.”

He says most officers that are part of the Drug Operations are also part of soccer and rugby teams.

“These officers that are currently part of the drug operations in Kadavu are part of the Soccer team from Rewa and Suva that are not only playing on the field now, similarly like we put our police blues and whites team that went up to Tukavesi during the Savusavu Sevens so they were doing the drug operations and other community policing work apart from playing on the field out there for rugby and soccer.”

All plants samples have been taken in for testing as the investigation continues.