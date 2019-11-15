Over 1000 drivers booked by LTA

More than 1000 drivers have been booked by the Land Transport Authority for improper loading and overloading.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says drivers must refrain from driving vehicles that have been loaded beyond capacity.

Simpson says LTA teams have booked 880 drivers for improper loading and 861 drivers for overloading vehicles, with an extra 201 bookings until May alone.

He says those found breaking this law will be fined $50 and 3 demerit points.