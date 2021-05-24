Over 100 families assisted through food drive

Over 100 families have been assisted with food packs through an initiative spearheaded by the Suva Methodist Circuit.

Social Services Committee Leader, Akuila Tawake says they started this drive last year aimed at assisting families and individuals who felt the full brunt of the pandemic.

He adds the drive happens every month where Fijians from all walks of life donate food packs, clothes, gift packs, or in-kind contributions to assist the needy and the vulnerable.

Tawake says the response from the beneficiaries has been overwhelming.

“Some of them even cried. They least expect the assistance to come from the Church community or the Suva Circuit and then we shared with them. It’s not only one thing, but we have been doing this on a monthly basis and we have been consistent in doing this and visiting those who are in need.”

Tawake adds the committee plans to continue the drive next year, as it has brought joy and relief to most needy Fijians, especially the elderly.

The Committee held its monthly drive this morning, where Christmas gifts were also collected to be given to the vulnerable in society.