Over 100 drug cases from Kadavu in two years

[File Photo]

Over 100 drug related cases were reported in Kadavu between June 2020 and March of this year.

Police say the 121 cases include the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs and the unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

127 arrests were made from these cases.

Police say the highest number of those arrested were aged between 18-35 years, with 86 arrests.

A team from the Fiji Police Force Community Awareness Outreach was recently in Kadavu and noted a change in perception towards efforts to combat the illegal drug trade in Kadavu.

Director Community Policing, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bereta Naisua says they are focused on strengthening the vanua and religious partnerships with stakeholders.

Naisua says officials from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the Commissioner Eastern’s Office and the Kadavu Provincial Council gave villagers the chance to clarify their issues, particularly measures and actions to be taken against those involved in the cultivation of marijuana in their respective villages.

She says the turnout of youths was encouraging and there were positive responses from the elderly, who assured the delegation of their support and assistance in eradicating drugs.

Naisua says the intent of the outreach is to focus on how best the Vanua can assist the Fiji Police in the maintenance of law and order, the formation of crime prevention committees in villages, Tikinas and the provincial council.

The visitation covered villages in the districts of Yale, Nakasaleka, Naceva and Ono.